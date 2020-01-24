Catholic World News

President Trump’s speech highlights March for Life

January 24, 2020

"Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," boasted President Donald Trump, as he addressed hundreds of thousands of pro-life demonstrators participating in the March for Life on January 24.

“Every person is worth protecting,” the President told the crowd on the National Mall in Washington. “Every human soul is divine and every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God.”

Trump became the first President to appear personally at the March for Life. President Reagan and both Presidents Bush had addressed the March by phone or audio hookups.

Despite amplification, Trump’s speech could not be heard by all of the participants in the March. The crowd, made up primarily of young people, spread out across acres of the Mall.

In his remarks, President Trump touted the policies of his administration, calling special attention to the judges he has appointed to federal courts and promising that they would “apply the Constitution as written.”

The President contrasted the pro-life stand of his administration with that of Democratic Party leaders who “have embraced the most radical and extreme positions” on the issue. He linked the pro-abortion militancy of the Democratic Party with the current drive for his impeachment. “They are coming after me because I am fighting for you,” he said.

