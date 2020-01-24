Catholic World News

Vice President Pence meets Pope Francis

January 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: US Vice President Mike Pence met on January 24 with Pope Francis, and told reporters after the meeting that they had discussed the March for Life, which took place in Washington the same day. Pence said that he had also spoken with the Pontiff about the persecution of Christians, particularly in the Middle East; and about the suffering of the people in Venezuela.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!