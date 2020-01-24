Catholic World News

NFL football team helped cover up abuse in Catholic Church?

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Executives with the New Orleans Saints helped archdiocesan officials plan public-relations strategy to cope with the fallout from sex-abuse complaints. In a lawsuit against the New Orleans archdiocese, plaintiffs are seeking documents from the football team related to a “damage-control” operation.

