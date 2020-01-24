Catholic World News

Utah bans conversion therapy for minors

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: With rare exceptions, mental health professionals are now forbidden to provide “any practice or treatment that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a patient or client, including mental health therapy that seeks to change, eliminate, or reduce behaviors, expressions, attractions, or feelings related to a patient or client’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

