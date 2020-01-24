Catholic World News

‘No to new wars,’ bishops of 3 African nations plead

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We appeal to the conscience of rulers to keep in their hearts and minds the duty to protect the populations and to work for the prosperity of people who must fully enjoy their rights as creatures created in the image of God,” said the bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Rwanda.

