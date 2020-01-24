Catholic World News

Bolivia’s bishops call for democratic, transparent elections

January 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Evo Morales, Bolivia’s Socialist president since 2005, resigned in November following weeks of violent protests.The nation of 11.5 million (map) is 79% Catholic and 14% Protestant; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!