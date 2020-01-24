Catholic World News

‘Listen to the cry of the poor and the cry of the earth,’ Cardinal Turkson says at Davos

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “And if, with the analogy of Pope Francis, the earth and its poor are crying to us, then there is an urgency on the part of humanity: to go to these elements which are crying to us and to try to save them, to help them stop crying,” the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said during a press conference at the the 2020 World Economic Forum.

