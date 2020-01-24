Catholic World News

Vatican conference focuses on pastoral care of the elderly

January 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the first international conference on the pastoral care of the elderly (program, description), organized by the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, is “The richness of many years of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!