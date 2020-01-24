Catholic World News

Indian archbishop declares day of reparation after profanation of Blessed Sacrament

January 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am deeply disturbed and terribly shocked and also greatly grieved that desecration was done to Lord Jesus Christ who is present in the Holy Eucharist,” Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore said after vandals broke into the tabernacle of a parish church and desecrated the Blessed Sacrament.

