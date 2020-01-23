Catholic World News

International finance watchdog re-admits Vatican

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF) has been re-admitted to full membership in the Egmont Group. The Egmont Group, an international consortium that shares information about possible financial crime, had suspended the AIF in October, after Vatican police removed documents from the AIF office. The Vatican agency was re-admitted after Egmont leaders were assured that confidential documents would remain secure.

