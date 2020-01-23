Catholic World News

Joint statement by Benedict XVI, Cardinal Sarah censored by Vatican?

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A joint statement by Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah, clarifying their respective roles in the preparation of a book defending priestly celibacy, was delivered to the Vatican Secretariat of State for public release, but never made public, according to an Italian news report.

