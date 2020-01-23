Catholic World News

Venezuelan priest killed by abuse victim, police report

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Venezuelan bishop has revealed that a priest who was found dead on January 22 was apparently killed by a young man who had accused him of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

