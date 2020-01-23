Catholic World News

Cleveland bishop named new Archbishop of Philadelphia

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Nelson Perez, 58, succeeds Archbishop Charles Chaput, 75. Bishop Perez was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 1989, was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Rockville Centre (N.Y.) in 2012, and was named Bishop of Cleveland in 2017. Philadelphia is one of the United States’ leading sees: Archbishop Chaput’s five predecessors were named cardinals.

