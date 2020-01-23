Catholic World News

Could majority of Russians one day be Muslim?

January 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Currently, 82% of Russia’s 142 million people are Christian (79% Orthodox), and 13% are Muslim. Citing “various analyses,” the author of this report writes that “in 2030 the number of followers of Muhammad in the country will reach 30%, and in 2050 could exceed 50% of the population.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!