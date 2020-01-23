Catholic World News

As numbers fall, Franciscans withdraw from 9 East Coast parishes

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In 1985, just 35 years ago, Holy Name Province had 708 friars, a number that dropped to 443 in 2001, and currently stands at a little less than 300,” according to an announcement from the Franciscan province, which had a presence in 12 East Coast states. “While there are a number of men in the initial formation process, just three friars have professed their solemn vows since August 2018.”

