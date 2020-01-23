Catholic World News

Islamic extremists kill Nigerian pastor, attack his hometown

January 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, Boko Haram attacked his hometown in Borno State (map), a largely Muslim region where sharia is the basis of civil law.

