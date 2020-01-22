Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch at Davos: ecology is most urgent challenge

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said that today’s world leaders will be judged on their response to the challenge of preserving the environment. He said that “we know what needs to be done and we know how it must be done,” but lamented that it is not being done.

