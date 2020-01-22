Catholic World News

French senate debates proposal to extend IVF funding to unmarried women

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: French legislators have opened debate on a bill that would extend government funding for artificial reproduction, allowing unmarried women and lesbian couples to have babies. Thousands of citizens marched in Paris to protest the proposal.

