Pope, in general audience, reflects on hospitality and Christian unity

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “They showed us unusual kindness“ (cf. Acts 28:2) is the theme of the 2020 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. “Hospitality is an important ecumenical virtue, which is open to listening to the experience that other Christians have of God,” in the words of the Vatican summary of the Pope’s January 22 remarks. “When we welcome Christians of a different tradition we reveal God’s love to them and receive the gifts that the Holy Spirit has sown in them.”

