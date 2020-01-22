Catholic World News

Blessed Sacrament desecrated during vandalism at Bangalore church

January 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “I am not only terribly shocked but also greatly grieved that desecration was done to the Eucharistic Lord in that church,” said Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, the capital of the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!