Pope names Harvard economist to pontifical academy

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Professor Dani Rodrik (@rodrikdani), who hails from Turkey, has devoted his research to “globalization, economic growth and development, and political economy,” according to his website. The goal of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences is “promoting the study and progress of the social, economic, political and juridical sciences, offering the Church the elements which she can use in the study and development of her social doctrine.”

