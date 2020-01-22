Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood lost 400,000 individual donors last year

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Between 2000 and 2010, individual contributors dropped nearly 26% before beginning a climb upward,” according to the report. “Now, it appears that the organization’s donors are again tracking downward, showing a loss of nearly 27% from just the previous year.” However, “taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood increased nearly 70% from $363.2 million in 2008 to $616.8 million in 2018.”

