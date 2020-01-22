Catholic World News

‘Faith and finance together’: Cardinal Turkson hosts Vatican roundtable at Davos

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the roundtable, hosted by the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is “Can an alliance between faith and finance address the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor? Why a union of religious leaders and financiers can be a necessary prerequisite for progress.”

