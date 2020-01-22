Catholic World News

‘We are all members of the one human family,’ Pope emphasizes in message to World Economic Forum

January 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As the 2020 World Economic Forum opened in Davos, Switzerland, Pope Francis wrote that “we are all members of the one human family. The moral obligation to care for one another flows from this fact, as does the correlative principle of placing the human person, rather than the mere pursuit of power or profit, at the very center of public policy.”

