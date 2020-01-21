Catholic World News

One Nigerian seminarian released, badly injured

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: One of the four Nigerian seminarians who were kidnapped 10 days ago has been released, having sustained serious injuries—apparently incurred when he resisted his captors. He was dumped by the side of the road, and rescued by passersby; he is now in intensive care.

