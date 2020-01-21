Catholic World News

Bishop Gumbleton: ‘Refuse cooperation with United States wars’

January 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The endless War on Terrorism has fallen short of the Church’s Just War requirements on multiple fronts,” writes retired Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, 89. “All Catholics should refuse to kill and should refuse cooperation with United States wars. Catholic taxpayers should make every effort to avoid paying for war and weapons.”

