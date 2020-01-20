Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano joins Munich protest of German ‘synodal path’

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who has been in hiding for more than a year, made a public appearance in Munich, joining in a public protest against the liberal policies of the German episcopal conference.

