Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood announces record spending on election contests

January 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Planned Parenthood has laid out plans to spend $45 million on election contests in the US this year. The campaign—which targets federal, state, and local candidates—is the largest in the group’s history.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!