Don’t follow Texas’ example on refugees, Miami archbishop urges
January 20, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Texas denounced Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision not to accept refugees.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
