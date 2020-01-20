Don’t follow Texas’ example on refugees, Miami archbishop urges

Catholic World News

January 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Miami Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Texas denounced Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision not to accept refugees.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!