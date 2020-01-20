Catholic World News

John the Baptist invites us to turn to Christ, Pope Francis tells pilgrims

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on John 1:29-34 during his January 19 Sunday Angelus address(video), Pope Francis prayed, “May the Virgin Mary obtain for us the strength to render witness to her Son, Jesus, [and] to proclaim Him joyfully with a life freed from evil and a word full of amazed and grateful faith.”

