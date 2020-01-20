Catholic World News

Pope appeals for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Libya

January 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Libya Civil War began in 2014. Islam is the official religion of the North African nation of 6.9 million (map), and 99% of its people are Muslim. The Pope issued his appeal on January 19, the day of a peace conference in Berlin.

