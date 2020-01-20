Catholic World News

Pope encourages fishermen in their faith, work, ecological commitment

January 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On January 18, Pope Francis received fishermen from the city of San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy’s Marche region (map). The fishermen, through the volunteer initiative “Fishing for Plastic” (Italian Facebook page), have reclaimed 24 tons of plastic from the Adriatic Sea, the Vatican newspaper reported (Italian-language link).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!