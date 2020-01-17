Catholic World News

Virginia Episcopalians cancel plan for bishop’s consecration in Catholic church

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia has decided not to hold the ordination of a female bishop at a Catholic church. Because of concerns raised by Catholics in the diocese, Episcopalian leaders announced that they would find another venue for the ceremony. Catholic Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, who had approved the plan for the Episcopalian ordination, accepted the change “with great sadness.”

