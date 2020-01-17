Catholic World News

Italian bishops decry anti-Semitism

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Anti-Semitism is the most tragic manifestation of a form of exclusion that in our society is expressed in the hatred of strangers, intolerance of immigrants, racism, rejection of the weakest, the poorest, the elderly,’ said Bishop Ambrogio Spreafico of Frosinone-Veroli-Ferentino, president of the Italian Bishops’ Commission for Ecumenism and Dialogue.

