Catholic World News

‘The blasphemy law is like a sword,’ Pakistani prelate says

January 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “The unjust law has been misused a hundred times to bring death and destruction,” said retired Archbishop Lawrence Saldanha of Lahore. “I also fear that Christians in Pakistan will have to deal with greater pressures and opposition.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!