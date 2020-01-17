Catholic World News
Iran bulldozes grave of pastor hanged by regime
January 17, 2020
» Continue to this story on Jerusalem Post
CWN Editor's Note: Hossein Soodmand, a convert from Islam, was tortured and executed in 1990.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
