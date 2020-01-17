Catholic World News

Marxist communism is being reborn in Spain, cardinal warns

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Marxist communism, which seemed destroyed with the fall of the Berlin Wall, has been reborn and is certain to govern Spain,” warned Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera of Valencia, vice president of the Spanish bishops’ conference. “The sense of democracy is substituted for the imposition of a single way of thinking and by authoritarianism and absolutism incompatible with democracy.”

