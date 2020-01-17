Catholic World News

67,000 Austrians left Church in 2019

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 67,583 Austrians left the Church in 2019, up from 58,807 in 2018; the number of priests and religious declined, while the number of deacons rose.

