Protecting unborn is a preeminent priority, Pope Francis tells US bishops
January 17, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said that Pope Francis “was truly kind of stunned” when he was told there have been 61 million abortions in the US since Roe v. Wade. On January 16, the Pope received bishops from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 6:40 AM ET USA
Archbishop Naumann recalls Francis saying: "This is not first a religious issue; it’s a human rights issue." Huh? Are human rights not _first_ a religious matter? Are human rights bestowed by a government, or do they transcend human tinkering? If human rights are _not_ privileges bestowed by a government, then they transcend human capacity to deny. In our understanding, who besides God has authority over human dignity? If human rights originate in God, then they are indeed a religious matter.