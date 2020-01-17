Catholic World News

Protecting unborn is a preeminent priority, Pope Francis tells US bishops

January 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said that Pope Francis “was truly kind of stunned” when he was told there have been 61 million abortions in the US since Roe v. Wade. On January 16, the Pope received bishops from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

