Virginia bishop defends use of cathedral for Episcopalian ordination

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to protests by concerned Catholics, Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, Virginia, has defended his decision to allow the ordination of a female Episcopalian bishop in the Catholic cathedral. Bishop Knestout says that the use of the cathedral is an “act of charity,” since the Episcopalian diocese of southern Virginia lacks a cathedral of its own.

