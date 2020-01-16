Catholic World News

Chinese ‘underground’ bishop evicted, homeless

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin, who has resisted pressure to join the government-backed Patriotic Association, has been evicted from his residence and is now homeless. Bishop Guo agreed to step down as head of the Mindong diocese, as part of the secret accord between Beijing and the Holy See. (He was succeeded by Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu, who had previously been excommunicated.) Government officials said that the bishop’s residence was illegally occupied—although all relevant permits had been granted.

