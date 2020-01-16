Catholic World News

Cardinal Hummes offers tips for allies on promoting Synod document

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the relator general of the Amazon synod, has written to sympathetic bishops, offering suggestions on how they might promote a forthcoming papal document summarizing the Synod’s conclusions. The document should be released late this month or early in February, Cardinal Hummes discloses. His letter—sent to a limited group of bishops—was intended to be confidential, but leaked to the media.

