After signing peace deal, South Sudan’s government, opposition leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis

January 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013; the war has left 400,000 dead and displaced over 3.6 million civilians. A peace deal was signed following a meeting hosted by the Community of Sant’Egidio.

