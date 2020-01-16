Catholic World News

Christians persecuted in Nigeria amid deafening silence

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Every day,” says Father Joseph Bature Fidelis of the Diocese of Maiduguri, “our brothers and sisters are slaughtered in the streets.” Maiduguri is the capital of Borno State (map), where the jihadist group Boko Haram has been particularly active.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!