Utah bill would require priests to report child sexual abuse disclosed in Confession

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bill “forces individuals to choose between the most sacrosanct part of their religious beliefs and imprisonment — the very situation the First Amendment was meant to protect against,” the Diocese of Salt Lake City said in a statement.

