Brazil’s supreme court sides with Netflix over blasphemous portrayal of Christ

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court ruling, the high court ruled that “one cannot suppose that a humorous satire has the ability to weaken the values of the Christian faith, whose existence is traced back more than two thousand years, and which is the belief of the majority of Brazilian citizens.”

