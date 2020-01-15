Catholic World News

Arson at historic French church

January 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on France Télévisions (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Dating from the 13th century, Holy Spirit Church in Bayonne is a French historic monument. The suspect, according to the report, is a “mentally deficient” man.

