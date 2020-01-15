Catholic World News

Thieves desecrate relics of Italian saint

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Using a crowbar, three masked thieves broke into the reliquary of St. Giuliana and stole jewels. The saint’s relics are venerated in Borgolavezzaro, a northwestern Italian town of 1,900.

