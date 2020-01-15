Catholic World News

Central African Republic bishops warn against syncretism, Freemasonry, other secret societies

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Some Christians separate their professional life from their life of faith,” the nation’s bishops warned. “thers mix magic practices with sacramental celebrations. Still others are attracted to sects and secret societies (masonry, Rosicrucians, etc.). Finally, some abandon the great values of unity, dignity, work, respect, solidarity, honesty in favor of easy earnings.”

