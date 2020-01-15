Catholic World News

Showdown brewing over Equal Rights Amendment

January 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Virginia is poised to become the 38th state to ratify the proposed 1972 constitutional amendment, which is predicted to have sweeping pro-abortion effects. The ERA originally had a 1979 deadline for passage, but the House of Representatives may vote to extend the deadline retroactively—a move that the Justice Department says would be invalid.

